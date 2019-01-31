Hanging LT lines pose threat to Pulwama residents

Javid SofiPulwama:
LT (low tension) lines hanging on wooden logs and tree trunks in Maspuna village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district pose a threat to residents.
The residents of Maspuna—a village in Pulwama outskirts, said that wooden electric poles which were erected around 50 years ago, started decaying some years ago and subsequently fell on the ground.
They said that the residents erected the fallen electric poles and kept them standing with the support of wooden logs.
"Though, a few wooden poles stand in semi decaying state but others decomposes completely," the residents said, adding that they were compelled to hang the LT conductor (lines) on wooden logs or tree trunks.
The residents further said that the LT lines lying were low on tree trunks pose a threat to their lives as any mishap can happen any time.
"We submitted a proposal to authorities of power development department Pulwama two years ago for new electric poles, LT conductor and a transformer," Ghulam Hassan, an aged resident of Maspuna said. He said that the PDD authorities provided them a transformer but failed to provide them new electric poles and LT conductor despite the residents made repeated representations before the authorities.
They said that the decaying LT lines supply and pass through Mir Mohalla and Mukdam Mohall, which consist of about 80 households. They added that the conductor suffers frequent snapping due which the residents not only have to bear routine power outages but also poses a threat to their lives.
"Few days ago I along with my four friends had a miraculous escape after an HT line fell on the ground few inches away from us," Zeeshan Mir, a youth from Maspuna said. He said that the semi-decomposed electric poles and LT lines fall with little winds or snowfall.
"It has become an eyesore for the residents, we request authorities to replace this 50 year old supply line so that the villagers can have a sigh of relief," he said.
Assistant Executive Engineer, PDD, Pulwama, Gulzar Ahmad Khan said that the issue has not been brought into his notice. "I will get details about it," he said.