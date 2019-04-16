Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police have booked a youth under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and shifted him to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Official sources said that Aijaz Ahamd Bhat son of late Habibullah Bhat, a resident of Nihama Kralgund was shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu last evening.

They said that Aijaz was arrested by police in October last year in a case registered in police station Kralgund under FIR number 90/2018 under section 18, 39 ULA Act and 124 RPC.

The youth was booked under PSA vide order number DMK/PSA/12/2019 and has been accordingly shifted to Kotbhalwal jail in Jammu on Monday late evening.

A police officer while confirmed it said that the youth was involved in "anti-national activities" and as such he was booked under the PSA.

Family members, however, refuted the police claim that the youth was involved in any unlawful activities. (GNS)