Handwara traders demand degree college for women

July 06, 2019

President of Traders Federation Handwara, Aijaz Ahmad Sofi Friday demanded the establishment of Degree College for women in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Sofi also sought the intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik and other top officials in this regard, saying that the college should be established without any further delay.

He added that the lack of Degree College for Women has led to the sufferings of girl students, adding that the people of the area have been raising this demand since long but nobody is paying heed over the sufferings of students.

“The existing Degree College lacks proper space, therefore has led to further sufferings of the students especially girls. The students from, far-flung areas study at the College, therefore the government must ensure proper and separate Degree college for women in Handwara so that students could heave a sigh of relief,” he said.

He said that 28 years elapsed since the district came into the existence but the lack of such facilities has put a question mark on the claims of the government.

