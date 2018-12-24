Handwara police organizes inter-coy Volleyball tournament

PC Handwara emerged as winner
December 23:
Handwara police organized an inter-coy volleyball tournament at District Police Lines Handwara. The aim of organizing such event was to boost the sports spirit among the jawans.
A total of 08 teams comprising of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, IRP and District Police Handwara participated in the tournament. The final match of the tournament was played between PC Handwara and DPL Handwara. The match was won by PC Handwara.
Speaking on this occasion, SP Handwara Shri Ashish Mishra stressed upon the maintenance of discipline, physical fitness and well being of the jawans. In the end of the tournament, a prize distribution ceremony was held where trophies and medals were distributed among the players.
Among others DySP DAR Handwara, DySP PC Kralgund, AC BSF, SHO Handwara and other officers and jawans of the district witnessed the tournament.