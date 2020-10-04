Handwara police cricket league begins

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Stay away from drugs, it ruins families, societies: Advisor Bhatnagar

Grab opportunities, display your talent DGP tells youth

Advisor to Lt. Governor R. R. Bhatnagar, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh declared open the Handwara Police Cricket League - 2020 in a colorful function organized at sports ground Bakihakar, Handwara on Saturday.

The tournament is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir police under civic action programme.

The DGP also inaugurated mess hall in police station Handwara and barrack at police component Handwara. He inspected the buildings and interacted with the officers and jawans working at these places.

DIG North Kashmir, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DC Kupwara Shri Anshul Garg, CO 7 Sector Brig Mahipal Singh Rathore, SP Handwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, CO 92 CRPF Bn Shri Udhav Divyanshu, CO 21RR Col. Gagandeep Singh, CO 87th BSF Bn. Shri Sanjay Sharma, CO SSB Raj Kumar Khalko, senior civil, police officers and Handwara traders were present at the opening ceremony of the cricket tournament.

Bhatnagar congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir police for organizing such a big event. He said that prosperity, development and peace can be achieved when we work towards it together. He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs as it ruins lives, families and societies. He appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police in providing platforms to the budding talent of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that the police is putting in all efforts to get at least three best teams from South, Central and North Kashmir and from them we will get one best team.

He said that it is dream of Jammu and Kashmir Police to have a Kashmir eleven cricket team which will be famous in the Union Territory and also in the country for its talent.

He said we hope that cricket stars like Pervaiz Rasool, Manzoor Pandav and other sports stars who have earned name and fame from the game of cricket will help and provide their guidance to the youth.

SP Handwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy while speaking on the occasion highlighted the initiatives taken by Handwara Police for the benefit of general public by organizing Police Community Partnership Groups (PCPG) meetings and youth-oriented events.

Later the DGP J&K inaugurated Mess Hall for officers and Jawans at Police Station Handwara and a barrack for jawans in police component Handwara.