Handwara gunfight: Two more forces personnel killed, toll 4

AgenciesSrinagar
A CRPF Inspector was among four government forces personnel killed while eight others including a commandant of the paramilitary forces were injured in the gunfight at Babagund Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district on Friday.
Official sources told a local news agency that when a joint search team of police, CRPF and army went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately leading to injuries to CRPF Inspector, a policeman and five government forces personnel including army men who were later on shifted to hospital.
The condition of CRPF commandant is stated to be serious, they said.
