Handwara gunfight: Two militants, 5 forces personnel killed

Two militants were killed in the gunfight at Babagund village of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army said on Sunday.
"Two militants killed. Operation in progress," Defence Spokesman said.
Quoting a police officer, GNS report said that a CRPF man succumbed to injuries at Army's 92- base hospital in Srinagar on Sunday morning.
The slain CRPF man has been identified as Head Constable, Sham Narain Singh Yadav of CRPF 92 bn.
On Friday gunfight broke out between militants and forces at Babagund village and four forces personnel including a CRPF Inspector were killed and several others were injured in the gunfight.
A civilian was also killed during clashes near the gunfight site.
On Saturday morning, elite Para commandos joined the forces in the gunfight in which three houses and two cow sheds were also razed to ground.