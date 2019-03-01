Handwara gunfight: Three persons hit by pellets during clashes with forces

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
At least three persons were injured after they were hit by pellets during clashes near the site of a gunfight in Langate area of Handwara on Friday.
Reports said early morning youth thronged on streets following the gunfight at Babgund village.
The injured were shifted to a nearby health centre at Unisoo where from two youth, who were hit by pellets in eyes, were shifted to hospital in Handwara.
Earlier, two militants were reportedly killed in the gunfight.
Meanwhile, a shutdown is being observed in Handwara.
(Representational picture)