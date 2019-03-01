About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Handwara gunfight: Three persons hit by pellets during clashes with forces

Published at March 01, 2019 01:47 PM 0Comment(s)2658views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

At least three persons were injured after they were hit by pellets during clashes near the site of a gunfight in Langate area of Handwara on Friday.

Reports said early morning youth thronged on streets following the gunfight at Babgund village.

The injured were shifted to a nearby health centre at Unisoo where from two youth, who were hit by pellets in eyes, were shifted to hospital in Handwara.

Earlier, two militants were reportedly killed in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, a shutdown is being observed in Handwara.

 

(Representational picture)

