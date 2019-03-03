Handwara gunfight: Police says operation at 'advanced stage'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The gunfight going on for past two days in Handwara area of north Kashmir's district was at an “advanced stage”, Police said on Sunday.
“Handwara encounter update: #Operation is in the #advanced #stage. Further #details shall follow,” Police wrote on Twitter.
In the gunfight, which broke out on Friday, four forces’ personnel, including two policemen and CRPF personnel were killed, while several others were injured.
A civilian was also killed during clashes near the gunfight site at Babagund village on Friday.
As the gunfight continued, para commandos were called to assist the forces in the operation.
During the gunfight three houses and two cowsheds were also damaged till Saturday.
