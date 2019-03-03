Handwara gunfight enters 2nd day

House damaged in IED blast at Tral
Javid AhmadSrinagar, March 2:
The gunfight between forces and militants continued for 2nd consecutive day in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday while a house was damaged in an IED blast at Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Sources said intermittent exchange of gunfire between the militants and forces continued today also.
They said the operation was underway till late this evening.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani said the operation was going on and the details would be shared once the encounter ends.
“The gunfight was taking place in a congested area and the forces were taking appropriate action keeping in view the difficulties,” he said.
The IGP said they have got reports that two militants are holed-up in the area.
Sources said the para-commandos were assisting the troops in the operation.
According to locals, huge sounds of blasts were heard from the gunfight site.
Three houses and two cowsheds were damaged till Friday evening, they said.
The damaged houses belonged to Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Majeed Shah and Wali Mohammad Shah of Babagund.
On Friday two CRPF personnel and two policemen were killed in the gunfight after a militant presumed dead stood up from the debris and fired on the forces.
A youth identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir, 21, was killed and five others injured in forces firing on protestors during clashes near the encounter site yesterday.
Minor clashes between youth and forces were also reported from the area today.
Meanwhile, an IED blast took place in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama in the early hours today.
The residents of Amlar area said they heard a loud bang at around 3:00 am today. The deafening sound of the explosion was felt in the adjoining areas.
They said the blast caused minor damage to a newly constructed building in the area.
A police official said the IED was planted by militants at Amlar -Lariyar road to target the forces.
“However, the explosive device went off prematurely in the early hours today without causing any damage,” he said.
The explosion created a crater in the road.
The local residents said after the blast, forces arrested five youth in the Amlar area.
A police official said the detentions were made in connection with the IED blast.