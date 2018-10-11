Handwara gunfight ends, two militants killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.
Police spokesman confirmed that killing of two militants in the gunfight. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier, at around 2:30 am government forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Shatgund Qalamabad village of Handwara after receiving intelligence inputs about the militants in the area.
A police official said that after establishing initial contact with militants, the fire fight stopped for some time. After a brief lull, the gunfight raged again during which two militants were killed.
He said the operation was over.
Witnesses said clashes between youth and government forces also broke out near the site of gunfight after youths resorted to stone pelting.
One civilian was reportedly injured. He was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.