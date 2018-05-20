Handwara gunfight death toll rises to four: Army

Grenade attack on forces in Pulwama
Grenade attack on forces in Pulwama
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 18:
One more militant was killed in an ongoing operation in Brinjal forest area of Rajwar, Handwara in border district of Kupwara, taking death toll of militants to four, army official said.
An army official said one more militant was killed in the operation in Brinjal forests of Rajwar today.
He said three militants were killed in the gunfight yesterday.
“During searches of the forest area,troops have recovered bodies of four militants. The assault rifles, ammunition, Pithu bags, pouches, dry fruit, Pak made medicine and matrix sheets were recovered from bodies of the deceased militants,” the official said.
He said the militants are foreigners and their identity is being ascertained.
"From the material carried by them, it seems the group belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad," the official said.
He said the encounter broke out after the troops of 15 RR intercepted a group of militants believed to be infiltrators at Brinjal forest adjacent to ShahnagarJatGali yesterday.
Sources said army has handed over bodies of militants to local police for conducting medico legal formalities.
Later, police handed over bodies to locals of Reshwari, a small hamlet in Rajwar area, for last rites, they said.
People offered funeral prayers and buried them in the local graveyard, the sources said.
Meanwhile, suspected militants today lobbed a grenade towards a joint patrol party of police and CRPF at MuranChowk in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
“The grenade, however, did not exploded. The explosive device was later neutralised by experts of Bomb Disposal Squad,” a police official said. (GNS)