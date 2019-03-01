About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Handwara gunfight: CRPF inspector, policeman killed, five forces personnel injured

Published at March 01, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar
A CRPF Inspector and a policeman were killed and five other forces personnel were injured in the gunfight at Babagund Langate area of Handwara in the frontier Kupwara district on Friday.
 
Official sources told a local news agency that after a joint search team of police, CRPF and army went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants who was beleived to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately leading to injuries to CRPF Inspector, a policeman and five army men who were shifted to hospital.
 
Among the injured, the paramilitary Inspector namely Pintoo of 92 bn CRPF and the policeman of SOG Handwara namely Naseer Ahmad succumbed to wounds, they said.
 
In the meantime, fresh gunfight resumed between the forces and the militant, they said.
 
The operation was going on when reports last came in. 
 
The encounter broke out during midnight after a joint team of army's 22 RR, 92 Battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate. 
 
Meanwhile, clashes broke out near the encounter site between the forces and youth. In forces action, at least four youth were injured, three of them have been pellet injuries while one received injuries in his foot.
 
All the injured were taken to district hospital Handwara for treatment.
 
(GNS)
