Handover case to CBI or face extended strike: HEM

Kathua to shutdown today in protest against CB probe
‘CB working on CM’s directions’
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, March 02:
A day after BJP’s two cabinet ministers addressed people in a rally organised by rightwing Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) in Kootah, Hiranagar, a group of people have called for Kathua shutdown on Saturday against the Crime Branch probe into the abduction, rape and murder of 8-year-old Asifa Bano.
“We have called for Kathua bandh tomorrow in protest against Crime Branch because it works on the direction of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti,” said Pankaj Sharma, who was accompanied by the Kathua Bar Association’s General Secretary Advocate Rakesh Thakur. “Since the Home department comes under her, the Crime Branch is working on her directions.”
Downplaying their affiliation with any political organisation, the duo said they had appealed all organisations in Kathua to support the shutdown call.
Speaking before media in Kathua, the duo said: “We have no affiliation with any political party. We as social activists have called for Kathua bandh and have sought the support of all unions for complete bandh.”
“Hindu community migrated after unnecessary harassment of locals by the Crime Branch which led to fear among the locals in Rasana,” they said.
Thakur said the culprits should be arrested immediately.
“Unfortunately, the culprits have not been arrested by the Crime Branch but innocent people are being framed,” he said. “We will not tolerate anyone tagging any community as criminal.”
She said though the challan was yet to be presented, the CM herself had accused the detained people.
“We think they might be framed,” Thakur said.
He said the CM was playing the vote bank politics over the case.
“Deliberately tagging a community as accused in the rape and murder will not be tolerated,” he said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Hindu Ekta Manch President, Vijay Kumar Sharma said, “The residents of Kathua have given the shutdown call and sought our support. Today Kathua Bar Association suspended work. We will support the bandh as they have come to seek our support.”
Sharma said the strike call might be extended if the probe was not handed over to CBI.
“We have only one demand that is to handover the case to CBI,” he said.
Sharma said on BJP’s direction two cabinet ministers had come to Kootah on Thursday along with other officer bearers of the party, while Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party senior leader and ex-MLA Udhampur Balwant Singh Mankotia had also visited the place.
“Today Kathua Bar Association suspended their work for a day in protest against the Crime Branch probe. They too demanded CBI probe into the case,” Sharma said.
Hindu Ekta Manch, other saffron groups, and various political parties have extended their support to the Kathua bandh call.
