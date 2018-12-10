Handloom Development Department organises awareness camp

Rising Kashmir NewsRAMBAN DECEMBER 09:
Handloom Development Department, organised one day awareness camp at Village Hinjhal, block Hinjhal to sensitize weavers and artisans community about the welfare package and various centrally and state sponsored schemes for the Handloom Weavers.
In this maiden programme organised in such a far flung area by the department under the supervision of Director Handloom (J&K), various weavers and artisans from different parts of the village participated who were acquainted with different schemes and activities of handloom sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Ram Paul, Assistant Director, Handloom Development Department, highlighted various welfare schemes like PM Weavers Mudra, Micro Credit Plan Scheme, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Education Scholarship schemes for the children of weavers, etc.
During the programme, officials registered a huge number of weavers on the spot.
The people of the area requested the department for organizing more such camps in far off and remote areas.