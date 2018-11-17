Handloom Deptt organizes publicity cum awareness camp

Rising Kashmir NewsKulgam, November 15:
One-day publicity cum awareness camp was organized by Handloom Development Department under Integrated handloom development scheme here at Bugam village of Kulgam. The camp was attended by scores of locals.
The authorities emphasized on weavers to come forward to avail various benefits of the schemes of the department. The participants were urged to adopt new technology and develop new design by replacing the old pit looms to modern fly shuttle looms.
Lead bank Manager highlighted various schemes for weavers and artisans and assured that cases pertaining to artisans will be sanctioned well in time.
Director RSETI, Financial literacy counsellor and other officers and officials of Handloom Department were present on the occasion.