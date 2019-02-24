Handling of K-issue through security prism flawed: Karra

New Delhi:
Former Member Parliament and member Congress Working Committee, Tariq Hameed Karra has said that the BJPs utmost failure in governing India is resulting in pre election evil designs.
Expressing grave concern over the tense atmosphere that has emerged in the entire State after deployment of additional 100 companies of para military forces and mass scale nocturnal arrests, Karra said that “The entire approach of handling Kashmir issue through the prism of security is absolutely flawed. It has only increased in loss of numerous human lives. And the numbers just keep on piling. The alienation is seemingly getting irreversible."
Referring to the Article 35 A, Karra said that any attempt to fiddle with the law will further create an irreversible situation of death and destruction in the State of J&K which will directly have a negative impact in the entire Indian sub Continent.
“The saner elements in BJP should realise that their party's hawkish policies are jeopardizing the larger national interests. They should desist from misadventures aimed for the sake of party interests. Any evil designed attempt to tinker with Article 35A will invite trouble for entire Country and the region.