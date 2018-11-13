Handle electricity crisis on priority: NC urges Govt

‘Admin in slumber, current situation demands action’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday expressed concern over the ‘slack and negligent’ attitude of the administration in ensuring basic amenities to the people in view of forthcoming Eid e Milad un Nabi (SAW).
NC General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar who toured the city areas received several complaints about the erratic power supply and inconsistent water deliverance in the area. “The people of Srinagar especially students are appalled at the hide and seek of electricity. No power schedule is being followed by the power development department here,” he said.
Sagar said that if the state of affairs is that awful in Srinagar city than what would be the situation in small towns, hamlets and higher reaches of the state. “The incumbent administration is slumber ridden, the current situation demands action. The power crisis should be dealt with on priority basis to ensure that people don’t suffer during the winter months,” he said.
Sagar who also represents the Khanyar assembly constituency took stock of the completion of various developmental works in Abi Nowpura, Khalifa Pura, lone Mohalla areas. “The work on water facilities has been completed at the cost of Rs 75 lakhs in these areas. It is the prime duty of government to ensure basic facilities to people,” he said.
He took stock of the completion of developmental activities in the interiors of Khanyar and released Rs 35 lakhs out of his CDF for improvement in drainage system in Abi Nowpora, Lone Mohalla and Alamdar colony localities of Khanyar constituency.