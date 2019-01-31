Handing over Rattle to NHPC unacceptable: Omar

Reiterates party’s resolve to safeguard, protect Art 370, Art 35-A
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
The National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday opposed the proposed handing over of Rattle power project to NHPC, saying the sell-out of a viable power project would have long term negative implications on economic growth of the state.
While addressing workers and party functionaries at a one day Block Convention in Khanyar, Srinagar Omar said, “The proposed move of the governor administration to hand Rattle power project to NHPC will undermine the economic interests of the state. The project can exclusively be run by the state effectively.”
“Not even a single megawatt of electricity was added to the energy sector of state by the former BJP-PDP government. On the contrary, due to their imprudent policies, the state lost its financial autonomy and suffered immensely across different sectors. The incumbent governor administration, unfortunately, is following suit and has reportedly initiated measures to hand over projects under state control like Rattle power project to outside agencies,” he said.
Cautioning the Governor administration against the proposed move, Omar said, “Any such sell-out will inevitably cause immense damage to the state. Governor must rethink this decision and issue necessary directions to concerned to put a stop to any such move”.
“Once in power, we will ensure that all the measures initiated by the governor administration, which are detrimental to states interests and its identity are revoked,” he said.
The NC Vice president reiterated party’s resolve to safeguard and protect Art 35 A and Art 370 against all machinations.
“We will continue our fight against those, who are conspiring to attack our identity and special status. Ever since PDP- BJP alliance came into being, there have been innumerable attacks to weaken State’s interests and its political identity. Even today there are forces in various forms, who are hell bent to destroy our special status but we will not let them win,” he said.
Omar maintained NC is alive to difficulties of the people of Srinagar in particular the people of the city.
“The urban environment of Srinagar is fraught with problems ranging from traffic congestion, housing problems, slum growth and gross unemployment. The need of the hour is to have an inclusive development policy wherein development and preservation of ecology go hand in hand,” he added.