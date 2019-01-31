Handicrafts deptt, SMDA hold awareness camp at Surinsar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 30:
The Handicrafts department in collaboration with Surinsar Mansar Development Authority on Wednesday organised awareness camp at Surinsar.
As per an official, the camp was attended by around 130 budding artisans besides locals was also present along with Sarpanchs and Panchs.
The Department highlighted its achievements and schemes to the rural artisans and urged them to fully reap the benefits of handicraft schemes and exhibitions which are regular feature of the Department.
Joint Director Handicrafts Jammu, stressed the need for artisans to form cooperative societies for higher and quality production for sustainable rural livelihood.
The Handicrafts Department also showcased its trainee’s products of different crafts such as calico printing, Stapple, lathe-cum-lacquer and Phoolkari.
CEO, Mansar Surinsar Development Authority, Naginder Jamwal, Assistant Director Handicrafts Jammu Ankush Hans besides other officers were present on the occasion, the official added.