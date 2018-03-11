Handicrafts Deptt organizes artisans registration camp at Beerwah

BUDGAM, MARCH 10:
Handicrafts Department today organized a daylong registration-cum-awareness camp for the local Artisans at Town Hall Beerwah in Budgam.
The aim of the camp was to educate the artisans about the schemes and other initiatives of the department aimed at encouraging the local artisans and boosting the Handicrafts sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Handicrafts Budgam, highlighted various departmental schemes initiated for the promotion of artisans as well as the Handicrafts sector.
On the occasion, on spot registration of over 100 artisans was done and lifetime validity registration cards were distributed among them accordingly.
Besides district officers of line departments, district coordinators of different financial Institutions were present and enlightened participant artisans about various state and centrally sponsored schemes.
