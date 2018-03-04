Handicrafts Deptt organizes artisan awareness camp at Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, MARCH 03:
Handicrafts Department Bandipora today organized a day-long artisan awareness camp. The camp was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora Sajad Hussain.
The objective of organizing the camp was to make artisans and the general public aware of various welfare programmes and schemes of the department.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC impressed upon the concerned officers to make sure that the benefits of newly designed schemes for artisans percolate down to the target public. He said that handicraft sector has witnessed a glorious past and it is high time to revive its pristine glory with the help of modern technology.
He said that the district administration is providing all possible support to take the sector. The DDC directed upon concerned officers to conduct maximum awareness camps in the district, particularly in rural areas, with a target to motivate youth towards handicrafts sector which has great scope of employment.
The Assistant Director Handicrafts Bandipora Syed Bashir on the occasion gave a brief about the activities of the department and said that 7034 persons have been imparted training in different skills at 15 Handicraft centres running in the district so far. He said 11743 artisans are presently registered with the department. Regarding loan facilities to the artisans, it was informed that 4445 artisans have been sponsored by different banks for availing loan facility under ACCS; of which 3329 artisans were disbursed financial assistance. The department has provided interest subsidy of Rs. 2.47crore to the artisans so far.
Earlier, the DDC inspected various stalls established by the artisans and interacted with the unitholders.
Among others, officers of the concerned department, Lead District Manager J&K Bank and a good number of artisans were present on the occasion.
