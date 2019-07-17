Handicrafts Deptt organises artisan awareness, registration camp at Bandipora

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Handicrafts Department Bandipora Tuesday organized a day-long artisan awareness-cum-registration camp here.

During the awareness camp various craft instructors created awareness about various crafts including Sozni, carpet weaving, wood carving, chain stitch, Aari staple, Gabba training, staple embroidery and other crafts.

Shoolini University reaches out for global standards in research

Himachal based University getting popular with students from JK, offers special incentives

Jammu, July 16, 2019: Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University, which has been ranked among the top 15 of 900 universities by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the last three consecutive years, is now making its presence felt at the world stage.

As per independent and authentic international data released by Scopus through SciVal, which analysis over 40,000 journals, Shoolini University has performed better than the global average in at least three parameters.

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said in a statement here today that these pertain to international collaborations, papers published in top one per cent of most cited publications worldwide and those published in the top 10 per cent of most cited publications. The 10 year old University has already topped the country in these three parameters.