Handicrafts Deptt holds awareness camp at Lalpora

KUPWARA, MARCH 09:
A day-long awareness cum registration camp was organized by Department of Handicrafts Kupwara in Lalpora, a far-off area of Lolab Valley.
The camp was inaugurated by Assistant Director Handicrafts, Kupwara which was organised to make the artisans and the general public aware about the various welfare schemes of the department.
Handicrafts Training Officer (HTO), Kupwara highlighted the achievements of the department in the district and informed that 5,509 artisans are registered with the department in the district. Through the programme of self-employment to the individual artisans known as ACC (Artisans Credit Card), 1292 artisans have been provided financial assistance by various financial institutions operating in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, District Lead Bank Manager J&K Bank and representatives of other banks assured cooperation with the department for hassle-free disbursal of financial assistance to the artisans.
The artisans exhibited enthusiasm during the camp and hailed the efforts of the department in mitigating their problems.
0 Comment(s)