About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Handicrafts dept organizes awareness camp at Shopian

The Handicrafts Department Saturday organized a daylong awareness cum camp to educate the artisans about the schemes and other initiatives for the promotion of the department in the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shabir Hussain was the Chief Guest on the occasion and inaugurated the camp.
The official spokesperson said the awareness program was also attended by Assistant Director Handicrafts, Director RSETI, Lead bank Manager, Cluster Manager, Officers and officials of the concerned, besides a number of artisans and local people participated in awareness camp.
ADC stressed various schemes through Umeed Scheme and other schemes provided by State for artisans will boost the capability to earn their livelihood and will be beneficial for unemployed youths.
On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian said that the people of the area should avail the benefits provided by the department so the economic sector of the area will get boosted.

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Handicrafts dept organizes awareness camp at Shopian

              

The Handicrafts Department Saturday organized a daylong awareness cum camp to educate the artisans about the schemes and other initiatives for the promotion of the department in the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shabir Hussain was the Chief Guest on the occasion and inaugurated the camp.
The official spokesperson said the awareness program was also attended by Assistant Director Handicrafts, Director RSETI, Lead bank Manager, Cluster Manager, Officers and officials of the concerned, besides a number of artisans and local people participated in awareness camp.
ADC stressed various schemes through Umeed Scheme and other schemes provided by State for artisans will boost the capability to earn their livelihood and will be beneficial for unemployed youths.
On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian said that the people of the area should avail the benefits provided by the department so the economic sector of the area will get boosted.

News From Rising Kashmir

;