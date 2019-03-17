Handicrafts dept organizes awareness camp at Shopian

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Handicrafts Department Saturday organized a daylong awareness cum camp to educate the artisans about the schemes and other initiatives for the promotion of the department in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shabir Hussain was the Chief Guest on the occasion and inaugurated the camp.

The official spokesperson said the awareness program was also attended by Assistant Director Handicrafts, Director RSETI, Lead bank Manager, Cluster Manager, Officers and officials of the concerned, besides a number of artisans and local people participated in awareness camp.

ADC stressed various schemes through Umeed Scheme and other schemes provided by State for artisans will boost the capability to earn their livelihood and will be beneficial for unemployed youths.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian said that the people of the area should avail the benefits provided by the department so the economic sector of the area will get boosted.

