Handicrafts Dept organizes artisan awareness camp at Ganderbal

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Handicrafts Department Ganderbal today organized a day-long artisan awareness camp at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Ganderbal. The camp was inaugurated by Joint Director Handicrafts Kashmir, Sajid Yehaya Naqash.

The objective of organizing the camp was to make artisans and the general public aware of various welfare programmes and schemes of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Director Handicrafts emphasized upon the participants to take maximum benefit of welfare schemes of the department and urged upon them to take handicrafts as their source of earning and livelihood.

He asked the concerned officers to make sure that the benefits of newly designed schemes for artisans percolate down to the target public. He suggested conducting maximum awareness camps in the district, particularly in rural areas, with a target to motivate youth towards the handicrafts sector which has great scope of employment.

Assistant Director Handicraft, Ganderbal, District Officer KVIB and other officers and officials of the concerned departments besides a large number of women beneficiaries were present.