Handicrafts dept organises exhibition cum sale programme at Srinagar

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Handicrafts department Kashmir today organized a day long exhibition cum sale and awareness programme at Exhibition Ground, Kashmir Haat, Srinagar.

Joint Director Handicrafts department Kashmir Sajid Yahya Naqaash, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that the motive of the programme is to develop rapport and impactful coordination between trainers and trainees. He also said that the department is working to improve the quality of the training centers and will provide more facilities to trainees in the future. He said that the stipend for primary course to trainees is Rs 500 and for advanced course it is Rs 700.

He said that the department is also providing training to the female trainees to impart them the skill of various trades of artisanship and revive the Kashmir Handicraft industry.

AD Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah said that the department is working to eliminate the middleman ship from the marketing chain so that the artisans could get their rightful remuneration of their skill. He further told participants that the department has started various programs to revive glorious legacy of the industry and assured growth to artisans through various schemes including Credit Card Facility, State Award Scheme etc.

Deputy Registrar INDUSCOS Ghulam Mohiudin, Assistant Director Handicrafts Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Yatoo, Assistant Director Handicrafts Kupwara, Mudasir Ahmad, Chief Designer, School of Designs, Aamina Assad and other officers were present on the occasion.