Handicrafts awareness camp held at Handwara

Rising Kashmir NewsHandwara, February 23:
Department of Handicrafts organized an awareness camp at town hall Handwara here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara Gulzar Ahmad Bhat.
The camp was attended by tehsil level Handicraft officers, officials of Information department and other concerned artisans of different areas from Handwara and Langate constituencies.
People attending the camp were informed that registered cards were provided to 50 artisans for availing various benefits from different schemes of the departments.
On the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara said that the people of the area should avail the benefits provided by the department, so the economic sector of the area will get boosted.
Other speakers on the occasion also highlighted various benefits, schemes and achievements of the department.