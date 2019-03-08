Handicrafts awareness camp at Achabal

Handicrafts department is organising an awareness camp at Town Hall Achabal, Anantnag on March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am to aware artisans about various schemes under implementation by the department.
All artisans of the area are informed to attend the awareness camp on the scheduled date and venue.
Handicrafts department is organising an awareness camp at Town Hall Achabal, Anantnag on March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am to aware artisans about various schemes under implementation by the department.
All artisans of the area are informed to attend the awareness camp on the scheduled date and venue.