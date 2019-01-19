Handicraft Deptt holds awareness camp at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 18:
Handicraft Department, on Friday organized an awareness camp to sensitize the local stakeholders about central schemes launched to boost handicraft sector in Udhamur.
According to an official, Joint Director Handicraft, Jammu Anju Gupta was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the camp.
A large number of villagers from Chak Rakhwalan, Malhar , Bakli, Tikri , Neeli Nallaha, Ritti and Tabbri participated in the event.
While addressing the camp, the chief guest highlighted the schemes run by the Department. She said that the main objective of organizing this camp is to generate awareness among women stakeholders about various schemes of handicraft department. Meanwhile, the Handicrafts Artisans present at the awareness camp were guided to take Handicrafts as their source of earning and livelihood and getting themselves registered as Artisans in the district office.
Assistant Director Handicraft, Jammu Ankush Hans Development Officer Textile, Sukriti Sharma Development Officer Non Textile, Mamta Devi Deputy Director Planning, Yash Paul Assistant Registrar, K.L Sharma and other officers/Officials of concerned departments besides large number of women beneficiaries were present, the official added.