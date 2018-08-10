Handful of militants took on combined forces might: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) Thursday said, “a handful of our militants engaged the combined strength of Indian Paramilitary forces, SOG of JK Police and Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army in Rafiabad gunfight”.
“In-spite of being heavily outnumbered by the massive Indian forces and superior fire power on the Indian side the militants were able to inflict substantial losses on the Indian side. As a result of which Indian planners were forced to deploy Special Para Commandoes along with many more troops from paramilitary, SOG of JK Police and RR of Indian Army,” LeT said in its statement, adding: “The Special Para Commandoes of Indian Army had to bite dust when casualties were inflicted on them as well.”
“In the gunfight that lasted day lasted two days 8 Para commandos killed. Our militants ultimately achieved what they wanted to achieve on the battlefield but before that they made the enemy to bite dust in-spite of being handful in number,” statement said, adding: “We pay our deepest respect to their sacrifice.”