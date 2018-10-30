Hamidullah’s two books released

Pulwama, Oct 29:
Two books on Kashmir authored by Kashmiri writer and author, Hamidullah Hamid were released in a function here on Monday.
The books, ‘Gulshan-e- Kashmir’ and ‘Ladakh Ke Qawasah Kazah’ were released during a function organized by Kashmir International Society in collaboration with Directorate of Information and Public Relationships.
President Kashmir International Society Farooq Renzu Shah discharged the duties of chief guest while Professor Hasrat Hussain, Er Bashir Shabnum, Shazia Makdoomi, Ayoub Javid and Mushtaq Kulgami were also present on the occasion. They lauded the efforts of Hamidullah for authoring these two books.
Renzu said that the author has struggled lot in an order to get these two books printed. He added that Kashmir s the place of saints and it is because of them that Islam arrived in Kashmir.
Rasheed Rashid discharged the duties of host during the event and paid the vote of thanks to all participants. Among others who were present on the occasion include Shah Arshid Qadri, Manzoor Zahoor, Ghulam Muhammad Dangroo, Master Muhammad Yusuf, Gazi Khurshid, Kamran Khurshid, Shah Wasim, Muhammad Abaas Ellahi and Shah Aamir. (KNS)