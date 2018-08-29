Hamidullah Bukhari’s Chahrum on Aug 30

Srinagar:
Haji Syed Hamidullah Bukhari, who was grandfather of senior journalist Syed Jahangir Bukhari passed away on Monday (August 27) after brief illness.
He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Kreeri.
Late Bukhari was owner of Lulbaab publication.
He was also father-in-law of noted poet and patron of Kruhen Cultural Forum Kreeri Syed Said udin Saidi.
Late Hamidullah Bukhari was well known personality in the area. He dedicated his life in the service of Allah and was popular for being a social person.
People from cross section of society condoled his demise.
Many cultural forums which include Adbe Markaaz Kamraz, Kruhen cultural forum Kreeri, Wular Cultural Forum Nadihal, Manzoor Hashmi Cultural Forum Watergam.
His Rasme Chahrum will be observed on August 30 at his Kreeri residence and later condolence meeting will be held.