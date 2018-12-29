About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hamidi Kashmiri will be remembered for his immense contribution in Urdu: Geelani

December 29, 2018


Srinagar:

Calling noted Urdu critic and former vice-chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Hamidi Kashmiri as a ‘literary legend’, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday said “he will be remembered for his immense contribution in Urdu world.”
Expressing his condolences, Geelani said he was a literary legend and has a great contribution in promoting and propagating the Urdu language.
He also condoled the demise of the mother-in-law of chief, Jamiat-e-Ahlihadith Ghulam Muhammad Bhat. The spokesperson said that the Hurriyat activists staged peaceful protest against the unabated killings, unchecked brutalities and revengeful attitude towards the political prisoners especially those lodged in far-flung jails outside the state.

