Hamid runs Kargil-Srinagar 200km ultra-marathon

Becomes first athlete from JK to run over 11500 feet altitude under sub-zero temperature
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
In a first of its adventure run, Valley’s one of the top athletes Hamid Aziz ran 200km in two days from Kargil to Srinagar – the feat never achieved or attempted by any athlete from J&K or India
The 24-year-old athlete from Hawal area of downtown in Srinagar started his run at 11 am on 21 October from Kargil and reached Drass in the evening covering a distance of over 60kms under sub-zero temperatures.
The next day on 22 October 2018, Hamid resumed his run at 6:30am when the temperature was -6 degree at Drass.
The athlete ran over an altitude of 11,578 feet above sea level at Zajila to reach Kashmir from Ladakh region and complete his ultra-run. The athlete reached Srinagar late night on 22 October to finish his 200-kilometer Kargil-Srinagar ultra-marathon which no athlete from the State has so far attempted becoming first athlete to run 200 km in two days under subzero temperatures at an altitude of 11,578 feet involving two regions of the State.
The run was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Adventure Sports Club in collaboration with J&K Youth Services and Sports and was majorly sponsored by Department of tourism Kashmir.
Centre Tour and Travels, Fashion Fiesta, Hotel Akbar, Hotel Snowland were other sponsors which helped in the successful conduct of the race.
Director General Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman had appointed its Physical Education Teacher and international player Omer Nabi as its observer for the run.
Hamid was assisted by other athletes including inter-college road race winner Muzamill Hussain, Muneer Dar, Asif, Zahid, Makhdoomi, Suhail, Sahil, Dr. Anwar, Dr. Sheikh Tariq, Er. Mushtaq who rain on regular intervals with Hamid.
Muneer ran 50 km from Kargil to Drass while as Dr. Anwar ran 47 km from Baltal to Minimarg in Ganderbal. Others also ran over 20 kms each.
Speaking about the event, Hamid said his goal is to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the long run and this run was a preparation for such big event.
Last year Hamid ran, 110km fro Srinagar to Baltal in 10 hours which is also a record in JK.
“After this 200km, I will attempt to run 500 km in a week’s time from J&K to Punjab. I will gradually increase ultra-marathon distance in coming years till I finish my first major goal of running Kashmir to Kanyakumari that I will attempt in 60 days,” he said.
Hamid expressed his gratitude to department of tourism Kashmir for its full-fledged support in the 200km ultra-marathon.