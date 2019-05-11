Hami urges people to help poor, destitute in Ramadan

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami, Patron Karwani Islami (KI) has urged the well-off people of Kashmir to take care of the poor, downtrodden during Ramdhan. He said special care should be taken of those affected by the situation prevailing in Kashmir since the past 30 years.

The KI statement said addressing a massive Friday congregation at Ompora Budgam, Alama Hami said that Karwani Islami is working hard to increase the number of its Darul-Ulooms across Kashmir to ensure that people of all ages especially youth get enlightened by the Islam, teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in its true and pristine form.

He urged people to ensure that Darul Ulooms running under the aegis of Karwani Islami get full financial support in this fasting month so that more such institutions are set up in the near future.

While welcoming the first Friday of holy month, Alama Hami expressed his serious concern over the increasing number of beggars from outside the State who “flood every shrine, masjid and other religious places in Kashmir”. He said due to the ever-increasing number of non-state beggars, Kashmir’s own downtrodden and poorest of the poor lot gets ignored and it is high time people must understand the need of helping their own people who deserve all financial help in this trouble-torn region.

He expressed his concern over the condition of Muslims in Syria, Palestine, Burma and in Kashmir Valley and urged the well- off people to ensure that real deserving people get financial support in the form of charity, Sadakah, and Zakat. Alama Hami said that concept of Sadakah and Zakat in Islam is to ensure that immorality is rooted out from the society and Muslims especially the poor get a chance to survive like others.

Alama Hami urged people to take full advantage of the month of blessings to ensure that Kashmir’s society gets rid off the growing menace of liquor and drug abuse that is eating the young generation like anything.



