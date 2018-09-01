Hameed Fayaz takes over as new JeI chief

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The recently elected Jama’at chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz took over the charge of his post at the central headquarters of Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir at Baran Pather, Batamaloo, Srinagar in presence of the two ex-chiefs Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Mohammad Abdullah Wani and the whole central and district leadership of Jama’at.
In a statement, Advocate Zahid Ali, Chief Spokesperson JeI said that the ceremony took place in accordance with the set traditions of Jama’at wherein Ex-chief was given a warm send off.
Ameer Jama’at after taking his charge, assured the participants that he would abide by the party constitution in letter and spirit in accordance with the set methodology in a peaceful and democratic manner and the message of Islam would be vigorously propagated keeping in view the noble goal set by the party constitution. He asked for full co-operation of the party cadres for achievement of the set goal and the participants assured all possible assistance with all sincerity and dedication. The function ended with the prayers to Almighty Allah. (KNS)