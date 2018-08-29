Hameed Fayaz elected Jamaat chief

Says none will be allowed to weaken JK’s special status
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 28:
Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz of Nadigam Shopian was Tuesday elected as new Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami by majority of votes for three years, starting from September 1.
Dr Fayaz was elected as JeI chief on the first session of the newly elected 165 members of House of Representatives, which was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Ghulam Qadir Wani.
A spokesman of Jamaat said out of 165 members, 162 took part in the elections. “Two members are on Hajj pilgrimage while one is ill due to which they could not attend today’s session”.
The newly elected Jamaat Ameer is PhD in Urdu and born in 1956.
He got associated with Jamaat in his childhood in 1976 and functioned on various important positions in Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and Jamaat -e-Islami.
He has been chief of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba for 11 years and also worked as Secretary General of Jamaat for six years.
He also worked on different posts in the central as well as the district offices of Jamaat.
In his speech after being elected new Jamaat Amir, Fayaz reiterated that Jamaat would follow its party constitution in letter and spirit and all the affairs including policy and programs would be framed with the aid and advice of Central Advisory Council (Shoora).
“Jamaat is a socio-politico-religious organization working for the last more than 70 years in Jammu and Kashmir for propagation of the message of Islam in a peaceful and democratic manner and this methodology will be followed constantly for the achievement of the goal of Jamaat,” he said.
Regarding the Kashmir issue, he said it is an unsettled issue and has to be resolved either according to UN resolutions or through tripartite talks between India, Pakistan and real representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before October, 1947.
Fayaz also said Jamaat would continue to impress upon both the neighboring countries for the final settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people concerned.
Regarding the special status of J&K, he made it clear that the public movement going on for the protection of this status given to J&K under Articles 35-A and 370 under a temporary arrangement till the final settlement of the Kashmir issue, would be fully backed and none would be allowed to weaken this special status.