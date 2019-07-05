Hamdaniya beat Young Rangrath by a solitary goal

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on 3 July 2019.

The Ist Match of Super Division was play between Young Rangrath FC & Hamdaniya FC. Both the teams played Ist half goalless draw.

In the 2nd half, Rangrath FC got a penalty kick in 49th minute but the striker missed the target.

It was in the 73rd minute of 2nd half that Firdous scored a marvelous goal for Hamdaniya FC. Rangrath Club tried their best to equalize but could not, thus Hamdaniya FC defeated Young Rangrath FC by a Solitary Goal.

In the 2nd Match played between J&K Forest XI and Novelty Sports FC of Premier Division. Both teams started with an aggressive note.

In the 10th minute of the Ist half, Forest XI made a brilliant move but cloud not score.

In the 20th minute of the Ist half, Striker of Forest XI missed an open net chance.

Half time score was 0:0.

In the 2nd half Novelty FC tried to consolidate the position and made certain good moves but could not penetrate the solid defense of Forest FC .

The match ended in a goalless draw.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR)

FIXTURE -04-07-2019

(‘Super’ Div.) Lone Star U-18 v/s FC Views -4:PM

(Premier Div.) J&K Bank Academy v/s F&S XI -5:30PM