Halting of drainage work at Al-noor Colony, other adjacent areas irk locals

Published at November 06, 2018

People appeal authorities to fulfil demands


Srinagar, Nov 05:

 Accusing the higher ups for ignoring their plights, the residents of Al-noor Colony and its adjacent areas on Monday here have demanded immediate redressal of their grievances.
The residents of Al-noor Colony, Railway colony, Wanabal, Rawalpora areas of Srinagar told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the construction work of the drainage in their respective areas was started by the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) Kashmir 20 days back, but left the work at mid way.
The inhabitants said that the authorities didn’t repair the drainage completely, thus leaving them to suffer.
They said that the rain and snowfall in the Valley recently has left their interiors inundated but nobody is paying heed to the sufferings of people.
“We appeal the authorities to complete work at an earliest so that the residents could heave a sigh of relief,” they added.
Meanwhile, a top official in UEED said that the work to complete the project will be started soon. “The work was delayed due to inclement weather,” he said.

 

 

