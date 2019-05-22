Half of JK’s IGP level officers on GoI deputation

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir is facing shortage of IGP level officers as almost half of them are on central deputation.

The state has at present 19 IGP level officers. However, nine are on the central deputation.

While IGP Kashmir S P Pani is proceeding on central deputation by the end of this month. It means there would be only nine IGP level officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“S P Pani, who was appointed as IGP Kashmir in February 2018 will proceed on central deputation by the end of this month,” a source said.

“We are already facing shortage of IGP level officers in the state. Instead, repatriating officers back to the state, more IGP level officers are being sent to Central deputation,” the source in the Home Department said.

“If we had more officers the government would have a better choice to post efficient officers at plum postings,” the source said.

There are several probable officers to take over new IGP Kashmir in next month.

“Among the front runners are Vijay Kumar, who is being relieved IG Cobra in CRPF and will be repatriated to the state,” the source said.

Like Pani, Kumar too is well versed with counterinsurgency operations. He has served as SP Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam districts and DIG north Kashmir. He has also supervised anti-Naxal operations in Chatisgarh.

“Alok Kumar-IGP Traffic, Surinder Kumar Gupta Director SSG, S Ahfadul Mujtaba-IGP Crime, J&K, are other probable officers for the post of IGP Kashmir,” the source said.

The Additional Director General of Police incharge Security, Law and Order and Home Guards, Muneer Ahmad Khan is reaching superannuation on June 30.

A high-level selection committee has recommended him for the post of Information Commissioner in the State Information Commission.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated a hunt for new divisional commissioner of Kashmir and has been finalising probable officers for these posts.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan is retiring on June 30 this year. He was appointed as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on July 29, 2016.

In February this year, a search panel recommended his name for Ombudsman in Urban Local Bodies. However formal orders are yet to be issued.

The government is considering several officers to be his successor. (KNS)