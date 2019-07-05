Hakim Balwant Singh Memorial Clinic oldest multi-speciality, fertility centre in J&K

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At a time when people are coming up with infertility disorders in Kashmir, a fertility clinic namely Hakim Balwant Singh Memorial Centre, run by Dr Prit Pal Singh, an Ayurvedic doctor is treating such patients and is a hope for them.

The clinic was established by Dr P P Singh’s late father Hakim Balwant Singh in 1969, who was the son of late Khandani Shahi Tabib Hakim Ujagar Singh.

Balwant Singh was a famous sexologist. The clinic is the oldest multi-specialty and fertility centre in the state. Its head branch is in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The clinic currently at Fairdeal Complex in Lal Chowk, Srinagar has been treating the fertility disorders in the valley both among males and females.

After Balwant Singh’s death in the year 2007, the clinic is run by Dr P P Singh who is not alien to local Urdu and English newspapers. Earlier the clinic was running at Neelam Hotel Lal Chowk until 2002.

63-year–old P P Singh said running such a clinic here was difficult during the peak militancy years but they continued to provide Ayurvedic treatment.

During the militancy in Kashmir, he said he used to treat patients along with her late wife Dr Navnider Kaur, who was a gynecologist of SD College Delhi.

“It was a tough time for us during the militancy year in valley but we continued to treat and serve patients,” said PP Singh, who gets patients across India.

PP Singh, who has a Diploma in Ayurvedic Medicines (DAM) from Saharanpur Deoband, Uttar Pradesh started treating patients in the year 1998 and is running the clinic now.

About the severity of infertility in the valley, he said it is a problem in the valley. He said among males the reasons include erection dysfunction, time period, premature ejaculation, low sperm count, impotency, gennorea and siffles.

As per him among females the major causes of infertility are eucorrhea, irregular periods, poor egg quality, tubal block and endometriosis.

An Ayurvedic doctor, PP Singh gives patients ayurvedic medicines that have been found to improve sperm count, fertility and all chronic diseases.

PP Singh said that they had treated hundreds of childless couples and have brought smiles on their faces as they gave birth to babies after treatment. He belongs to the family that had a history of providing Ayurveda treatment.

“Ayurveda is the science of life, prevention and longevity, and is the oldest and most complete holistic medical system available in the world,” he said.

PP Singh said with the help of this old clinic hundreds of patients are healed adding that Ayurvedic is the most trusted form of treatment here.

PP Singh’s elder brother Dr Kuldeep Singh also runs a similar type of clinic at Jehangir Chowk, treating for infertility disorders and chronic diseases.

“Throughout the day we get phone calls from far off places in Kashmir. People are coming here in huge number,” he said. Not only this, PP Singh said they also provide special concession to needy and poor patients.

“We never consider ourselves as non-locals. We feel like we are in our home. We like this place and want to treat people here,” he said.

PP Singh said they are on a mission to treat people facing fertility disorders and “if they live a happy life after having offspring we also feel happy and satisfied.”

He suggested people having such condition to come out and share the same with doctors.

“It is treatable and they can live a happy life. Some patients are reluctant to share it with doctors, they must come forward,” he said.

The medicines we provide are all ayurvedic and have no side effect, PP Singh said. “Patients hail our diagnosis. I advise them that exercise and walk are must to get rid of the infertility ailments,” he said.

PP Singh’s family also owns a pharmacy on the name of their grandfather, “Ujagar Pharmacy” which runs from New Delhi and manufactures all types of Ayurvedic medicines or products.







