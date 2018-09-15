HakeemYaseen expresses shock

Demands stern action against concerned for negligence in duty
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 14:
Chairman PDF and MLA, Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident at Thakrie area of Kishtwar in Jammu region on Friday morning, in which about 16 passengers were killed besides injuries to many others.
Reportedly the passengers were travelling in an ill-fated mini-bus (Matador JK17-0663) that skidded off the road and fell down about 250 ft deep into Chenab River at Tahtgan area near Kudiyapul in Thakrie area of Bhandarkot.
While conveying his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families, Hakeem Yaseen has urged for ex-gratia relief and Government jobs for next of the kins who got killed in the accident. He has also called for free specialized treatment to the injured passengers.
Hakeem Yaseen has also urged the need for ensuring all the required safety measures enroute Batote-Kishtwar-Doda-Bhaderwah route for the passengers.
Observing that Batote-Kishtwar-Doda Highway has become a death trap where precious human lives get lost almost daily, Hakeem Yaseen has called for a high level investigation to pin point the loopholes that cause such tragic accidents on this route. He has demanded stringent punishment for the officers of traffic and transport department found guilty of dereliction in duty. (KNS)