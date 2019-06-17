Hakeem Yaseen for liberal funding to panchayats

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman PDF, Hakeem Yaseen has enjoined upon the Governor administration to take all the required measures to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system in the state. He has urged the need for adequate funds allotment to the gram panchayats and monthly honorarium in favour of Sarpanchs and Panchs.

Speaking at a meeting of Sarpanchs at Khansahib, Budgam on Sunday, Hakeem Yaseen said that panchayats are the basic units of democracy which need to be strengthened to realize the spirit of the government of the people, for the people, by the people. He said government should earmark adequate funds for panchayats so that need based development works could be taken up in villages as per the assessments and plans formulated by the concerned Sarpanchs and panchs.

Hakeem Yaseen said that panchayat institutions have a pivotal role in the overall development of rural infrastructure. He said since the state’s economy was primarily agro based, it was essential to make gram panchayats financially strong and sustainable so that development of rural infrastructure is given a big push forward. He said it was on the basis of this very facts that Panchayati Raj Institutions have been introduced under the 73rd Amendment Act of the Constitution of India in 1992 adding that Rural Development includes measures to strengthen the democratic structure of the society through the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

“It also includes measures to improve the rural infrastructure, improve income of rural households and delivery systems pertaining to education, health & safety mechanisms,” Hakeem Yaseen remarked. He said that Panchayats have an important role in rural development and emancipation of rural livelihood.

Hakeem Yaseen has enjoyed upon the Governor S P Malik to provide handsome honorarium in favour of the Sarpanchs and panchs in recognition of their pivotal role in execution of various social welfare and rural developmental programmers at village level. He has also impressed upon Sarpanchs and panchs to work with utmost dedication and honesty to address genuine problems of the people in their respective villages. (KNS)