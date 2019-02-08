Hakeem warns previous ruling parties of doomsday

Asks Guv to focus on admin matters
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen has ridiculed those political parties who, according to him, are "nowadays begging door to door for votes on the promise of revoking AFSPA and POTA, notwithstanding the fact, they are the ones who implemented these draconian laws in the state during their successive regimes right from 1947."
In a statement on Thursday Hakeem said these parties have surpassed all the records of Human Rights Violations in the state during their rule. "In fact doomsday is nearer for them who brought the state to the brink of prevailing chaotic situation of death and destruction for satiating their greed and power lust," said Hakeem.
"They repeatedly betrayed the people by compromising with their honour and dignity," he maintained.
Blaming the political parties that previously ruled in Jammu and Kashmir Hakeem said, "During their governments in past, these parties surpassed all the records of the worst type of human rights violations in the state."
He said time has come when these parties shall have to be answerable before the people for the deaths and destruction in the state especially during 2008, 2010 and 2016.
PDF Chairman said, "These parties should know that sellouts made by them to barter interests of the state and committing worst kind of Human Rights Violations during their successive regimes was still fresh in the minds of the people," adding that people of the state can not be misled or hoodwinked this time on false promises .
He further said that people of the state are now politically wise and mature enough to differentiate between their friends and foes.
Hakeem Yaseen asked Governor Malik to focus mainly on administrative matters of the state instead of commenting on sensitive political issues which gives an excuse to the defeated political parties to divert the attention of the people from failures and anti-people deeds committed by them during their governments in the past. He said, "Governor should focus on providing a responsive, transparent and accountable governance to the turmoil hit people of the state so that their grievances are redressed without any difficulty and corruption."