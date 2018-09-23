About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hakeem shocked over Doda accident

Published at September 23, 2018 01:38 AM 0Comment(s)312views


Srinagar , September 22, 2018

Chairman PDF and MLA, Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen has expressed sorrow over the killing of 4 passengers and injuring several others in another tragic road accident in Ganga Soti area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu region. In a statement on Saturday, Hakeem Yaseen said that the roads in erstwhile Doda district have turned into a death trap where almost every second day precious human lives are lost in road accidents. Blaming the government agencies for these accidents Hakeem said, “This is the utter failure of the concerned government agencies especially traffic, transport and R&B departments.”
While conveying his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families, Hakeem Yaseen demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the victim families. He urged the government to take effective measures to check the menace of rash driving and overloading in the passenger vehicles adding that only those drivers should be allowed to drive passenger vehicles in hilly areas who posses hill driving licenses.

