Hakeem, Shehla, Mansoor met Governor

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sh. Hakeem Yaseen, the former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday. The official spokesperson said Yaseen apprised Governor about various developmental and other issues relating to Khansahib constituency. He also brought to Governor’s notice the tourism potential of areas like Dhoodhpathri and Tosa Maidan of Budgam District and shared his perspective for developing them as major tourism destinations.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson said Shehla Rashid,General Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), and former MLA, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain also met Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Rashid apprised Governor about various developmental matters and other issues of public importance including upgradation of health facilities, setting up of more National Testing Authority (NTA) examination centres in Jammu & Kashmir, Airfare regulations, grievances of Anganwadi Workers and special benefits for new industrial units.

The spokesperson said that Hussain apprised Governor about various issues of public importance of the Shangas constituency including augmentation of power and water supply, education and health facilities. He assured full support of the local people for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

