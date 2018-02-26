Hakeem expresses concern over intimidation of Kashmiri businessmen

Jammu:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Sunday expressed concern over the reports that Kashmiri businessmen and shawl vendors in Mussoorie hill station of India have been threatened to wind up their business.
In a statement issued, Yaseen castigated the PDP led coalition government for its “failure” to ensure a secure atmosphere for the Kashmiri students and the business people in various states of India.
Despite repeated assurances, even on the floor of the state Legislature, about security of Kashmiri students and vendors in outside state, he said hardly any day passes when there are no reports about the intimidation threats and thrashing incidents of Kashmiris living in various states.
"PDP’s helplessness for the lust of power has emboldened anti Kashmir elements all over the country which has increased the graph of harassment and intimidation cases against Kashmiris.” Hakeem said that the latest statement of Ram Madhav that the views of Chief Minister , Mehbooba Mufti has no role in Indo-Pak relations is another big slap on the face of PDP.
