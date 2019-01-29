Hakeem demands execution of work on WSS Sukhnaq

Jammu, Jan 28 :
Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has urged the Governor administration to start work on Water Supply Scheme Sukhnag phase 2nd which envisages to provide drinking water facilities to over one lakh populace of about 55 villages of Khansahib constituency in central district Budgam.
In a statement issued, Hakeem Yaseen while demanding execution of work on WSS Scheme Sukhnag on war footing basis has said the all the requisite formalities including DPR for the water supply scheme has already been completed.
He said the entire upper Kandi belt of Khansahib areas is confronted with acute shortage of drinking water adding that completion of WSS Sukhnag was the only solution to solve this problem once for all.
He also sought personal intervention of the Governor S P Malik to start work on proposed Mini Hydle Power Project at nallah Sukhnag and Shaliganga for which tenders were called earlier but work was not started due to unknown reasons. (KNS)