Hakeem demands clearance of pending bills

Jammu:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Friday launched a scathing attack on the PDP led coalition government for its utter failure to redress the genuine grievances of the common people.
He said due to its inefficiency, each and every sector of life is in utter chaos adding that mismanagement at various levels has assumed an alarming proposition since PDP-BJP coalition came into existence.
He accused the government of derailing the process of development in various parts of the state by not releasing the genuine dues to the contractors against work done.
"Despite tall claims of the government about bringing innovations in fund release system, no payments have been made to the contractors who have been forced now to go on strike and suspend ongoing development works," Hakeem said.
He said the strike by the contractors, demanding payment against genuine liabilities shall have a negative impact on the overall ongoing development works, if their demands are not immediately fulfilled.
Referring to the ongoing strike by the Anganwadi and ASHA workers, Hakeem said that the government seems to be totally paralyzed and has lost its inertia to meet the expectations of the common people. "It was common people who are ultimately put to face hardships due to strike of the various segments of the society including contractors, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, " Hakeem said while urging government to full fill their demands without wasting any further time. He said that the intention for introduction e-governance is welcome, but government should first clear all the previous liabilities of contractors.
